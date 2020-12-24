ZClassic Price Tops $0.20 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $20,566.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 36.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00255022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00035694 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00039890 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,057,314 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

