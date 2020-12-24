Financial Review: CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) versus Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 18.21% 5.35% 0.79% Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBTX and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

CBTX currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.49%. Heartland BancCorp has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.45%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than CBTX.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CBTX pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

CBTX has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBTX and Heartland BancCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $172.02 million 4.00 $50.52 million $2.02 13.70 Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 2.82 $13.20 million $6.45 12.98

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Heartland BancCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CBTX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBTX beats Heartland BancCorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. The company also provides treasury and online banking services. It operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as auto, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. As of May 15, 2020, it operated 19 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

