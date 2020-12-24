Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

AQMS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 61,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,654. The company has a market cap of $122.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.62. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

