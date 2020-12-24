Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

Shares of Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.73. Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40.

Get Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) alerts:

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.