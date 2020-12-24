Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Semtech posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

SMTC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.99. 1,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,425. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $325,399.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,708,259. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

