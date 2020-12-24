Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $253.70

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $253.70 and last traded at $250.46, with a volume of 849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $228,815.40. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $3,690,940.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,426 shares of company stock worth $21,189,419. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

