Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.85

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 13440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after buying an additional 511,509 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $1,639,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,040,000. Tobam raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 971.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 44,242 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

