Analysts Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 27,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.18. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

