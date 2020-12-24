Gas 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.52 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Gas has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00006592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00137819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00684665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00152864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 251.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00375608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

