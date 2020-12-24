Render Token (RNDR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17,383.00

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Render Token has a market cap of $11.32 million and $17,383.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00342930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Buying and Selling Render Token

Render Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RNDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.