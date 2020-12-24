Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Capitalization Hits $6.62 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $312,752.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00137819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00684665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00152864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 251.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00375608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,720,128 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

Dawn Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

