Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $734.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post $734.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $727.86 million and the highest is $743.91 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

TCOM stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 56,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Trip.com Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

