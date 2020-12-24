Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post $68.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.96 million and the highest is $72.11 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $52.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $245.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.12 million to $249.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $307.43 million, with estimates ranging from $256.39 million to $336.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,159. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Agree Realty by 23.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 30.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Agree Realty by 27.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.