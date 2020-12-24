Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Amedisys posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Amedisys stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.37. 571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,111. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $296.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.75.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,061,795 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $236,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.