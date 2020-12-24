-$0.30 EPS Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Silk Road Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

SILK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of SILK stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $64.37. 426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.70. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,111.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $435,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $5,128,509 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 72.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 103.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 828.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

