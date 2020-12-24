PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0093

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, DDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $60,673.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00339361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,148,472 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.