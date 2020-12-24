American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.00. 30,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

