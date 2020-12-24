Brokerages Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $488.38 Million

Analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce sales of $488.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.20 million and the highest is $490.30 million. Entegris reported sales of $427.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,588. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after purchasing an additional 796,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

