Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Receives $12.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

ATRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Astronics by 167.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 60,155 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Astronics by 130.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.18. 1,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $405.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

