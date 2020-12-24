Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Perion Network by 17.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PERI opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.88 million, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.