Idea Chain Coin Price Down 29.4% Over Last Week (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $83.09 million and approximately $295,245.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00006966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00137626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00680962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00152649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 198.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00374252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00062658 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.