Komodo Trading Down 4.6% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Komodo has a total market cap of $64.18 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00254241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035553 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,333,071 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

