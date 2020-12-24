Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will announce sales of $147.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.10 million and the highest is $148.70 million. Alteryx posted sales of $156.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $482.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.90 million to $483.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $558.33 million, with estimates ranging from $548.20 million to $571.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,091. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.63 and a beta of 0.87. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.96.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $4,394,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,263,372 shares of company stock worth $259,521,902. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

