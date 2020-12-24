sUSD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19.77 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $22.55 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00137626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00680962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00152649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 198.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00374252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00062658 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

