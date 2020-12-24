Analysts Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Target Price at $10.33

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
VIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.
Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.74. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,509. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.
About Telefônica Brasil
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
