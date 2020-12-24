Analysts Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Target Price at $10.33

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

VIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.74. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,509. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

