Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT) Shares Gap Down to $67.50

Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.50, but opened at $65.00. Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 17,850 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.22. The company has a market capitalization of £100.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

