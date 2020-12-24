StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.88

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 6269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

STEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,850,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,837,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,822,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,617,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,742,000.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

