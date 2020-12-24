Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CSX.V) (CVE:CSX) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CSX.V) (CVE:CSX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.40. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CSX.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CSX.V) Company Profile (CVE:CSX)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on building the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and advancement of the related SMART Seeder technology. It is also involved in the software development business.

