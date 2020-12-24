Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L) (LON:MTVW) Shares Gap Down to $11,250.00

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L) (LON:MTVW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11,250.00, but opened at $10,900.00. Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L) shares last traded at $10,900.00, with a volume of 4 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £424.99 million and a PE ratio of 16.90. The company has a current ratio of 68.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is £107.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 200 ($2.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L)’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

