Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) Shares Gap Down to $237.00

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $237.00, but opened at $226.50. Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) shares last traded at $237.00, with a volume of 380,555 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.03. The firm has a market cap of £417.18 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L)’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) news, insider Nigel Robinson sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total transaction of £784,000 ($1,024,301.02).

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.