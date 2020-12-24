East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.24

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 103030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$40.56 million and a PE ratio of -55.00.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

