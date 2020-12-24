Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $955,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $955,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,920,000.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 94,725 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $4,641,525.00.

ADPT stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

