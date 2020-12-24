Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Camden National has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $528.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

