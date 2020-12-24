Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Receives $30.43 Average PT from Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

AVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avnet by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Avnet by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $42.98.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

