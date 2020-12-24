PopularCoin Market Capitalization Tops $73,813.54 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $73,813.54 and approximately $23.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00462091 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,282.24 or 0.99736829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00020823 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,137,073,613 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.