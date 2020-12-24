Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338 in the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Veritex by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Veritex by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.87. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

