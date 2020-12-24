Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target at $66.90

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Evergy stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,897,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evergy by 419.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Evergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,839 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

