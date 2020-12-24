ZIMBOCASH Hits 1-Day Volume of $32,871.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $32,871.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 127.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,585,358 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

