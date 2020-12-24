ChartEx (CHART) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,711.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $237,302.17 and approximately $10,711.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00136616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00679145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00151529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 234% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00373348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00062708 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

