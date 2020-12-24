Axis DeFi Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $755,902.90 and $57,522.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00335206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001933 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

