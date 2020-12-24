Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.20. Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 11,717,730 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. The company has a market cap of £22.29 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

In related news, insider Paul Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13). Insiders purchased a total of 2,900,000 shares of company stock worth $4,800,000 in the last ninety days.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and exploits mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, platinum group metals, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

