Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO) Shares Gap Up to $68.25

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.25, but opened at $71.50. Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) shares last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.60.

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) Company Profile (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

