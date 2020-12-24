Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $10.44. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 596,193 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £30.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.70.

In other Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

