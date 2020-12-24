Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.10

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $8.59. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 5,098,222 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.20. The stock has a market cap of £40.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

In other news, insider Gary Jennison purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66). Also, insider Michael Corcoran acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 990,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,900,000.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

