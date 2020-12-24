Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $413,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $187,818.75.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $374,962.50.

On Friday, October 9th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $618,750.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,156,162.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $107.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3,580.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

