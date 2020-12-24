Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill Sells 7,110 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $333,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,822,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

