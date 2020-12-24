John T. Mcdonald Sells 13,622 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 1,898.8% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,086,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 183,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Upland Software by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.