Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of HEINY opened at $53.82 on Monday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

