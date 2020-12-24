PumaPay Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,143.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $32,143.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CoinBene and Upbit. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00046956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00333194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinBene, Coinall, CoinExchange, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

