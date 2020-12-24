Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstead Mortgage.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 931,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 60.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 57,918 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 619.6% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 90,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 77,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 207,305 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMO opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. Capstead Mortgage has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $566.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

